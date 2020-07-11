Residents from CT informal settlement evacuated after river burst its banks

Heavy rain has caused the Eerste River to overflow at Sandvlei in Macassa during the early hours of Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of an informal settlement in Cape Town have been evacuated after a river burst its banks.

Residents living in the Sewende Laan informal settlement are being accommodated in a hall at the local Kramat.

The storm overnight has affected a number of informal settlements including Khayelitsha, Sweethome Farm, Kosovo, Philippi, Wallacedene, Nyanga and Gugulethu.

Cape Town Disaster Management's Charlotte Powell said: “The Informal Settlement Management Department is making assessments and providing flood kits and Transport is providing sand and milling.”

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said there had been reports of damaged structures as far as Kannaland and the Central Karoo.

“We continue to urge people to be safe, to try to remain indoors for the next few days. The SA Weather Service has predicted another storm to make landfall tomorrow, Sunday.”

Several parts of Cape Town have also been affected by flooding.

