Ramaphosa declares special provincial funeral for Queen Noloyiso Sandile

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the queen of the Royal House of the amaRharhabe.

Queen Noloyiso Sandile passed away on the Wednesday following a short illness.

The president has described the late queen as a bastion of traditional values and an inspiring leader.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said the national flag would fly at half-mast this weekend.

“Queen Noloyiso played a significant role in the affirmation of traditional values and leadership in South African society at large, and in the development of her kingdom and the Eastern Cape more broadly,” president Ramaphosa said.

The president added: “Under her able leadership, the amaRharhabe firmly grasped the nettle of change and adapted to the demands of modern society, all the while holding proudly to their history, traditions and identity.”

The burial will take place on Sunday at Mngqesha Great Place in King William's Town.

The amaRharhabe has been an independent sovereign kingship since the 18th century. It’s status was affirmed by a 2016 North Gauteng High Court judgment, overturning an earlier decision by the Nhlapo Commission.

