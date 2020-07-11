R500 bail for Maties student accused of sexual assault

The attack, which occurred on Friday evening at a Tygerberg residence, has sparked an outcry among the university’s student body.

CAPE TOWN - Bail has been set at R500 for a Stellenbosch University student who allegedly sexually assaulted a fellow student.

The accused appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Friday and the State did not oppose bail on condition that he does not contact the complainant.

The final year medical student faces charges of sexual and physical assault.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the matter has been postponed 14 September for consultation.

Stellenbosch University said the final year medical student has been temporarily suspended, pending a disciplinary investigation.

The anti-gender-based violence movement at the institution has criticised that response, saying management took too long to react.

