Pretoria man falls to his death while trying to escape fire

Paramedics said the man was in a critical condition when emergency services arrived at the scene on Friday.

Netcare911 on scene where a Pretoria man died after falling from fifth floor of a building. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
Netcare911 on scene where a Pretoria man died after falling from fifth floor of a building. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died after falling from the fifth floor of a building while trying to escape a fire in Pretoria.

Paramedics said the man was in a critical condition when emergency services arrived at the scene on Friday.

He died when his condition got worse following several attempts to resuscitate him.

Netcare's Shawn Herbst said: "Netcare 911 responded to reports in Pretoria. Reports on the scene were that a 49-year-old male had fallen from the fifth floor while trying to escape a fire. Paramedics found the man in a critical state. He was declared deceased on the scene."

