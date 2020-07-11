PE man (35) arrested for possession of mandrax tablets worth over R750k

An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street.

CAPE TOWN - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after he was arrested for the possession of mandrax tablets in Kwanobuhle, in Port Elizabeth worth more than R750,000.

An intelligence-driven operation conducted this week, led police to a house in Phuku Street.

Officers found money and drugs.

Eastern Cape commissioner Lt General Liziwe Ntshinga has hailed the arrest and seizure as a huge success.

“Drug dealers need to know that we are a step ahead of their activities and our efforts to cripple their business are intensifying every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. There is no place for them in this Province and we will not hesitate to expose, arrest and send them to prison.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.