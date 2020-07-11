‘Jobs are on the line’: Call for insurers to pay business interruption claims

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has slammed companies for deliberately avoiding payouts, saying action will be taken against insurers who continue to treat customers unfairly.

CAPE TOWN - Insurance Claims Africa said it was critical that insurers pay out business interruption claims amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many in the hospitality and tourism industry have been battling for payouts, with insurers claiming it's the lockdown, not the actual pandemic, causing the losses.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has slammed companies for deliberately avoiding payouts, saying action will be taken against insurers who continue to treat customers unfairly.

Insurance Claims Africa represents 500 businesses across the country.

CEO Ryan Woolley said not paying out the claims had a potential knock-on effect on their clients.

“There are jobs on the line in the tourism and hospitality sector. Their livelihoods are at stake. There is a need for urgent financial resolution.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.