Health Dept to introduce ‘oxygen points’ at field hospitals

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they would introduce the installation of oxygen points at COVID-19 field hospitals, starting with the facility in Nasrec.

Mkhize visited the Tshwane District Hospital and the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Friday.

He was there to observe the new triage centres, in the form of marquees, where patients are monitored.

This week, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research announced the decision to roll out 10,000 locally produced ventilators by the end of the month.

In the fight against COVID-19, South Africa is faced with a shortage of ventilators needed to boost the respiratory system of patients.

Mkhize said they had a temporary solution.

“Our field hospital beds for COVID-19, we have a large number and we’ll need oxygen points. This is a very important intervention.”

He also announced some interventions to address the beds crisis.

“We have decided to add around 250 beds to help with daily admissions.”

Mkhize said in addition to this, about 2,000 beds would be spread across field hospitals in Gauteng over next few weeks.

