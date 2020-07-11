Gauteng hostage situation: Church members released, more arrests

It’s alleged ongoing conflict to succeed the leader of the church in Zuurbekom turned bloody when congregates allegedly attacked people who were inside, indicating that they were coming to take over the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - Several church members of the International Pentecost Holiness Church have been released after being held hostage, allegedly by a splinter group.

#sapsGP Early hours this morning #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms. 5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators. TM pic.twitter.com/5sMjYkYFjg — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 11, 2020

Five people have been killed and more than 40 suspects, including members of various security forces involved in the siege, have been arrested.

The police's Vish Naidoo said: “Four men were shot in a vehicle and a fifth man, apparently a security official, was shot and killed in his vehicle. Police have arrested over 40 suspects and have recovered over 30 firearms. As the situation unfolds, the recovery of firearms is fluctuating.”

Naidoo said hostage negotiators managed to defuse the situation.

