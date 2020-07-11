COVID-19 latest: 12,348 new cases in SA; focus on more beds

The Health Department said it had conducted more than two million cases to date.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa recorded 12,348 new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the country’s priority now is to ensure that there are enough beds at all facilities treating patients.

As of 10 July, the total number of confirmed cases in the country was at 250,687 with 118,232 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,2%. The country had recorded 3,860 deaths.

Mkhize said government would focus on boosting the number of beds at medical facilities.

“We are focusing on increasing more bed capacity. We are hoping to save more lives. We believe that as South Africans, we can work together.”

The minister urged South Africans to continue wearing masks and washing their hands.

He added government would focus on saving lives, not digging graves.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 July. pic.twitter.com/EpQcMNBkQd — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 10, 2020

