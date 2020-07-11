Cape authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl

Lunamandla Sithonga was last seen on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities are searching for a 12-year-old Mitchells Plain girl.

Dessie Rechner, from the Pink Ladies' Organisation, said she was wearing the Eastville Primary School red and blue tracksuit when she went missing.

“It’s believed she was last seen on 9 July when she was dropped at Eastville Primary School in Eastridge by a taxi.”

#MissingMinorsPinkLadies Missing: Mitchells Plain Fcs Unit Lula Mandla Jakes Sitonga 12 yrs 9 July 2020. Circumstances:... Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Friday, 10 July 2020

