Brace yourself for more load shedding today

The power utility said due to increased demand, some of its units broke down.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding from 9am on Saturday while technicians work to bring back to service some generating units.

The power utility said due to increased demand, some of its units broke down. Eskom said it was left with no choice but to bring back rotational power cuts.

It said three units that contributed to the breakdowns on the power grid have been brought back online.

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We still have breakdowns. Eskom urges the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help us manage the impact of load shedding.”

However, City of Cape Town customers can expect stage one load shedding.

