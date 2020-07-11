Brace yourself for more load shedding today

The power utility said due to increased demand, some of its units broke down.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two load shedding from 9am on Saturday while technicians work to bring back to service some generating units.

It said three units that contributed to the breakdowns on the power grid have been brought back online.

Eskom's spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “We still have breakdowns. Eskom urges the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help us manage the impact of load shedding.”

However, City of Cape Town customers can expect stage one load shedding.

Eskom's load-shedding Stage 2 to continue today from 09:00.



City supplied customers will be on Stage 1.



Visit https://t.co/3texUzBq6d for more information and schedules. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/eRxrAm9qhP — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 11, 2020

#PowerAlert 3



Stage 2 loadshedding to continue until 22:00, then resume at 09:00 tomorrow.@News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/q0TM5Yh5iX — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 10, 2020

