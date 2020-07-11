Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjected in cricket.

Prince was tweeting in response to the reaction to Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi saying he supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Ngidi said he believed his team-mates should take a stand the next time the squad meets.

However, former Proteas players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar took exception to Ngidi's comments and were among several users of social media who have since criticised the fats bowler. The pair raised the issue of a recent spate of murders in which several farmers, mainly white, have been killed.

Prince took to Twitter on Friday, saying that both “society and sport in South Africa is broken” and that “any form of transformation has been met with resistance”.

The system is broken and has been for some time in our beloved SA, both in society and in sport. We return from isolation and we say to the world, “look at us, we’re back, oh by the way, there’s still no black people who can play the game, but we brought a few along” — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

Just to come see though, not partake. BECAUSE WE’RE THE ONLY ONES WHO KNOW, how it’s played, coached, managed, governed, broadcast, how to strategize, Captain etc etc. And if we’re the only ones who know how to do these things, guess what! We secure all the OPPORTUNITIES! — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

For this generation and the next and the next.... And so ever since day 1, this Narrative had to be driven and protected, and any form of TRANSFORMATION has been met with RESISTANCE. REAL AUTHENTIC CHANGE, INCLUSIVITY, NON-RACISLISM has never been able to establish itself. — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

Some Proteas fans might have been shocked and disappointed by what they’ve read on social-media this week.Truth be told,well at least for the 10 years that I’d spent there, there had never been any UNITY! Australia 2005, a number of us encountered racist incidents on the boundary — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

When we brought this to the attention of the leadership at lunch, we were told, “ah it’s only some people in the crowd, not the majority, let’s get back out there.” 2007 WC semifinal 60/6 absolutely blown away by Aus, who’s to blame, TRANSFORMATION. Absolutely 0 ownership!!! — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

Literally every WC since, or poor series blamed on TRANSFORMATION, or otherwise translated if you like, “because we have to play with these people” 2016 in India, ZONDO selected by selectors, IN THE STARTING 11 ( I know, because I was a selector) Zondo doesn’t play? Why? — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

Black player drinks too much on a flight, it’s all over the media. White player urinates over the balcony of a team hotel, with several onlookers, it’s swept under the carpet. It’s not my intention to attach names and tarnish people’s reputations. We just want EQUALITY! — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

There’s so much more, this is only the tip of the iceberg. Maybe it was meant to be saved for a book one day, but the time is right here, right now! How’s it all going to fix itself, I don’t have the answers. BUT IT WILL REQUIRE TOUGH HONEST UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATION. — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

People ask “what would you like to see?” I WOULD LOVE TO SEE AN INTEGRATED SOCIETY? Maybe a start would be to build some low cost housing in the affluent areas so we can all live together under the mountain and by the sea, and be “in the catchment area” for schools etc. RIGHT! — Ashwell Prince (@ashyp_5) July 10, 2020

