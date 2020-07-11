20°C / 22°C
Ashwell Prince: 'The system is broken'

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has spoken out about the treatment players of colour are subjected in cricket.

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince.
5 hours ago

Cape Cobras coach and former Proteas vice-captain Ashwell Prince has taken to social media to expose the treatment of players of colour during his time in the national team.

Prince was tweeting in response to the reaction to Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi saying he supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Ngidi said he believed his team-mates should take a stand the next time the squad meets.

However, former Proteas players Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar took exception to Ngidi's comments and were among several users of social media who have since criticised the fats bowler. The pair raised the issue of a recent spate of murders in which several farmers, mainly white, have been killed.

Prince took to Twitter on Friday, saying that both “society and sport in South Africa is broken” and that “any form of transformation has been met with resistance”.

Timeline

