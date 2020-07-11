Another cold front expected on Monday

Flooding has been reported in various informal areas in and around Cape Town, as heavy rain and gale force winds pummeled parts of the Cape since Thursday.

CAPE TOWN – Winter’s icy conditions have gripped large parts of the country, with temperatures dropping and rain lashing the Western Cape this weekend.

Flooding has been reported in various informal areas in and around Cape Town, as heavy rain and gale force winds pummeled parts of the Cape since Thursday.

There are warnings that Gauteng and Free State will also be bitterly cold over the weekend. Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said another cold front was expected on Monday.

“Sunday, I did mention the weather would clear a bit. But going into Monday, we can expect snowfall in the southern high ground of the Northern Cape and northern high grounds of the Western Cape.”

And as South Africans fight the cold, the threat of power cuts remains.

Stage two load shedding was implemented on Friday and will resume from 9am on Saturday. However, City of Cape Town customers will experience stage one load shedding. The power outages came after generating units broke down, resulting in Eskom battling to meet the high demand for electricity.

🌬❄Its going to be cold to very cold and windy across most parts of South Africa tomorrow (Saturday 11 July 2020). The Lowveld will be warm to hot. Heres the maximum temperatures for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/2b7dNOwjcg — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 10, 2020

🌧️❄️#ColdFront moving slowly eastwards this afternoon. Cold conditions will spread to the central and eastern parts of the country tomorrow (11 July 2020) with snow likely across the southern high ground of the country. Stay warm. pic.twitter.com/KJGvvU9yQ5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 10, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.