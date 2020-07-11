20°C / 22°C
5 killed in hostage situation at Gauteng church

Police have arrested several suspects while still engaging hostage negotiators.

Police arrested several people and over 25 firearms were seized during the hostage incident at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom on 11 July 2020.
Police arrested several people and over 25 firearms were seized during the hostage incident at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom on 11 July 2020. Picture: SAPS.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - At least five people have been killed during a hostage situation at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom.

Police have arrested several suspects while still engaging hostage negotiators.

More than 25 firearms were seized from the premises on Saturday morning.

An undisclosed number of cars have been set alight.

It's alleged that the showdown is over the leadership of the church.

This is a developing story.

