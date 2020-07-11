5 killed in hostage situation at Gauteng church

Police have arrested several suspects while still engaging hostage negotiators.

JOHANNESBURG - At least five people have been killed during a hostage situation at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom.

More than 25 firearms were seized from the premises on Saturday morning.

An undisclosed number of cars have been set alight.

It's alleged that the showdown is over the leadership of the church.

This is a developing story.

#sapsGP Early hours this morning #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms. 5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators. TM pic.twitter.com/5sMjYkYFjg — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 11, 2020

