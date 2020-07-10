WCED: Phasing in of grades R, 6 & 11 has been hassle-free

The three grades joined grade 7s and matrics, while remaining grades will be phased in over the next few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it’s been a hassle-free week with pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 returning to the classroom.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “We haven’t had any major issues at all. So, I think we can be very proud of our schools and the planning executed by our principals and educators.”

Hammond said about 80% of matrics had returned to school.

“We are focusing on definitely our grade 12s. Let’s remember that their curriculum has not been revised, so they need to put in all the effort and energy going to the end of this year.

"We are asking all grade 12s to attend school every day and our schools have plans to ensure that they are at schools every day.”

