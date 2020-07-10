Those guilty of anti-social behaviour may be barred from renting CT property

The City of Cape Town is considering amendments to its Allocation Policy for Housing.

CAPE TOWN - Those guilty of anti-social behaviour could soon be barred from renting council property, with the City of Cape Town considering amendments to its Allocation Policy for Housing.

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said the municipality had proposed that anti-social behaviour be taken into account when someone applied for a transfer of tenancy within rental housing.

“Gangsterism is one of the biggest challenges in our stocks. So, if people are convicted for selling drugs or people are very abusive to their partners and those issues have been reported, we will not be able to allow those people [to do so].”

He said they were trying to make council housing safer for residents.

“We are building a society that can progress. Now, if we can allow people, because of their anti-social behaviours, to destabilise the communities we are trying to build, it becomes a very difficult and very sore point for us.”

The City owns more than 48,000 rental properties, including RDP houses and social housing units.

