Stellenbosch University accused of not taking GBV seriously after student attack

This comes after a Stellenbosch University medical student was arrested for the physical and sexual assault of a fellow student.

CAPE TOWN – Some Stellenbosch University students said that the institution was still not taking gender-based violence seriously.

The attack, which occurred on Friday evening at a Tygerberg residence, has sparked an outcry among the university’s student body.

The university said that it had a zero-tolerance approach to gender-based violence and would not hesitate to act based on a thorough investigation and disciplinary process.

The final-year medical student has been suspended pending a disciplinary investigation and the victim was receiving counselling.

But a member of the anti-Gender Based Violence Movement at Stellenbosch University said that these actions were only taken after students raised their voices.

"They don't take gender-based violence seriously at all and I think knowing that instances like this have taken place in the past and there's been no proper solutions put in place...no proactiveness."

The 26-year-old student was arrested on Thursday and is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday.

