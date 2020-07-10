SA sees new single-day record of COVID-19 infections

The Health Ministry said that it had reached the milestone of completing 2 million tests since the outbreak was detected here on home soil in March.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and twenty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national toll to 3,720.

The country has also recorded the largest number of new infections in the last-24 hour cycle, with more than 13,000 cases being confirmed.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 238 339, the total number of deaths is 3 720 and total number of recoveries is 113 061. We have also reached a milestone of having completed over two million tests for Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/pkgZ7FAqQB — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 9, 2020

