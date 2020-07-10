20°C / 22°C
Go

SA sees new single-day record of COVID-19 infections

The Health Ministry said that it had reached the milestone of completing 2 million tests since the outbreak was detected here on home soil in March.

FILE: City of Tshwane Health officials conduct screening exercises on people before some of them will be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District. Picture: AFP
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and twenty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national toll to 3,720.

The country has also recorded the largest number of new infections in the last-24 hour cycle, with more than 13,000 cases being confirmed.

The Health Ministry said that it had reached the milestone of completing 2 million tests since the outbreak was detected here on home soil in March.

