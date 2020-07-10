Reiger Park mom wants parolee rearrested for allegedly raping her daughter

The man, who was released from jail after serving seven years for murder, was handcuffed last month and was charged with sexually assaulting the teenager. However, the case never made it to court due to a lack of evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - A Reiger Park mother is pleading for the rearrest of the man accused of raping her 14-year-old daughter while he was out on parole.

Police have now taken new statements and hope to pursue the case again.

In the meantime, the teenager's family said that they're having to put up with this man walking free on their doorstep.

"Where we stay now, he comes around passes here a lot and what makes me more angry, he comes around with a smile," the furious and frustrated mother, cannot be named to protect the identity of her minor daughter, said.

Last month, the teenager caught a lift with someone she knew in Reigerpark but things took a turn for the worse.

It's alleged that the driver forced the minor to take drugs and then raped her in the car.

Her mother, who knows the man said that he was a convicted murderer who was out on parole.

"She said that he gave her drugs to smoke, then she was numb and then took her around the school where it's really dark and that's where it happened. I'm very angry."

Police have confirmed that the man was currently out on parole but they've not been able to divulge more details around the case at this time.

