NPA welcomes court's dismissal of child rapist's conviction, sentencing appeal

CAPE TOWN - The Grahamstown High Court has found a convicted child rapist to have been an unimpressive witnesses in his trial.

It is one of the reasons the court this week decided to dismiss Sabelo Damana's appeal.

He was convicted and sentenced two years ago for having sexually assaulted a nine-year-old relative in 2009.

The child didn't tell anyone and in 2016, she was informed that two other relatives had accused the man of having abused them.

She initially denied having fallen prey to him when questioned by her mother, but later told her.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani: "The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the decision of the Grahamstown High Court in which it dismissed the appeal of Sabelo Damana, who was found guilty of raping a nine-year-old and was sentenced to 10 years by the Port Elizabeth Regional Court."

