Maimane hopes call for stay-away will reverse govt decision to reopen schools

Mmusi Maimane has appealed to teachers, learners and parents who believe schools are unsafe to take back their power from government by staying home on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – The One South Africa Movement has called for a national school stay-away on Friday.

The movement's Mmusi Maimane has been advocating for schools to remain shut, at least until the peak of COVID-19 infections has passed throughout the country.

He said that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's decision to forge ahead with the phased reopening of schools was a risky and dangerous gamble with the lives of learners and teachers.

He believes that a national stay-away will send a strong message to Minister Motshekga that thousands of concerned parents and teachers are opposed to the unsafe reopening of schools.

The movement is demanding that the Basic Education Minister reverses government's decision, one that Maimane said was rushed and ill-advised as there were too many schools that were not equipped to safely reopen.

Maimane said that according to the latest stats released this week, more than 2,700 teachers and just over 1,200 learners had contracted COVID-19, with almost a thousand schools affected across the country.

The One SA Movement leader proposed that schools remain closed until after the peak infection period, and to make up for lost teaching time the curriculum should be adjusted to allow the academic year to continue into next year.

