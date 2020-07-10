LRC questions integrity of CoCT's investigation of Khayelitsha eviction

During last week's eviction, a naked man was forced from his shack, which, along with several others, had been built on municipal land.

CAPE TOWN - The Legal Resources Centre is questioning the integrity of the City of Cape Town's independent investigation into a controversial Khayelitsha eviction.

During last week's eviction, a naked man was forced from his shack, which, along with several others, had been built on municipal land.

Fairbridges Attorneys has been appointed by the municipality to probe the incident which saw four law enforcement officers suspended.

The Centre's Sherylle Dass: "There is a clear and direct conflict of interest in the appointment of Faribridges Attorneys. This affects the independence of the investigation, so we question the integrity of that process."

The city refutes Dass' claims.

The organisation is taking the municipality to court.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.