Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO
More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has warned that loadshedding will come into effect from 12pm on Friday afternoon.
More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.
• How to check your loadshedding schedule
More to follow.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 10, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 12:00 as breakdowns increase@News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/aYcyv3Tfvb