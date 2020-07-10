Ka-Ching! Biggest-ever PowerBall Plus of R153m up for grabs on Friday night

JOHANNESBURG - The biggest-ever Lotto PowerBall Plus jackpot to date is ready to be played and won this evening.

This year seems to be a year of records with the Lotto. The top two biggest jackpots won by online players were won earlier this year and in June.

"Although 2020 has been a challenging year due to COVID-19, it has proven to be a year of big jackpots for the National Lottery," said Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba.

The first big jackpot winner was from Roodepoort, who won over R114 million in February from playing with just R5.

This was soon followed by a KwaZulu-Natal winner in April, who won over R135 million.

"In the past three weeks, there have been two major jackpot winners, the R77 million PowerBall winner from the Tuesday 30 June 2020 draw and the R15 million Lotto Plus1 winner from the Wednesday 1 July 2020 draw. Both players used their FNB banking Apps to play.”

The live broadcast is tonight, simultaneously on NewzRoom Afrika channel 405 and Mzansi Magic channel 161 at 8:58pm.