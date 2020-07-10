JHB Water: Internal burst at Helen Joseph Hospital disrupted water supply

COVID-19 patients at the facility who can’t go out or have visitors bring them water are now desperate.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water said there seemed to be an internal burst at Helen Joseph Hospital, which had disrupted supply for 72 hours.

Patients have also been unable to bath for three days.

One staff member said patients were now in danger.

“The patients in the COVID wards were not allowed to leave the COVID wards and they’re not allowed visitors because they are highly infectious. This means that we have little that we can do for them at the moment. We are now relying on water donations so we can offer the patients a drink.”

Joburg Water said the problem was not on the inward supply side as the pressure at the supply point was normal and the meter was turning.

Engineers are still onsite trying to resolve the water supply issue.

Good samaritans have started helping with bottles of water.

