Gauteng Premier David Makhura tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the premier said that he had received his test results on Friday and that he was positive. Makhura said that he had experienced mild symptoms on Wednesday and decided to quarantine and be tested as a precautionary measure.

He said that he was now in self-isolation and would work from home over the next 14 days and monitor his health.

Today, Friday 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19.



I am now in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days whilst monitoring my health. pic.twitter.com/GPYgoZvzt9 — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) July 10, 2020

Earlier this week, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and North West Premier Job Mokgoro also confirmed that they were infected with the coronavirus.

Winde is self-isolating at home while Mokgoro has checked himself into a Johannesburg hospital.

More to follow.

