Former State Security DG Maqetuka to appear at Zondo Commission today

It was during Mzuvukile Maqetuka’s tenure that an investigation was launched into the controversial Gupta family but it was later abandoned.

JOHANNESBURG – The affairs of the State Security Agency will be laid bare on Friday when former director-general Mzuvukile Maqetuka takes the stand at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

During Maqetuka’s tenure, an investigation was launched into the controversial Gupta family but it was later abandoned.

Fikile Mbalula told the Zondo Commission last year that in 2010, Ajay Gupta phoned him and congratulated him on his appointment as Sports Minister, even before President Jacob Zuma made the announcement.

It was during Maqetuka’s tenure and the State Security Agency wanted to know if anyone in the Presidency was leaking confidential information.

The commission also heard that Maqetuka and his colleagues told then State Security Minister Siyabonga Cwele that their investigation would clear Zuma.

But Cwele told the spy bosses that they were ordered to stop the investigation.

Maqetuka left the spy agency in 2013 following that incident and further deterioration of relations with Cwele.

Maqetuka will present his side of the story on Friday.

