Five people killed in collision near Lanseria

Paramedics responded to the crash earlier this morning where all five occupants of one vehicle were declared dead on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have have been killed during a collision on the R512 near Lanseria.

Paramedics responded to the crash earlier this morning where all five occupants of one vehicle were declared dead on the scene.

One person, who was travelling in a bakkie, survived but is in a serious condition in hospital.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst: "On arrival, medics saw that two vehicles, a light motor vehicle and a bakkie, were involved in a what looked like a head-on collision. The Toyota Tazz was completely torn apart and on closer assessment, they found that five people from the Tazz had succumbed to their injuries. They were found deceased on the scene."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.