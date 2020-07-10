Fita confident tobacco ban will go up in smoke after appeal bid approved

JOHANNESBURG – The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said that it was confident after being granted permission to appeal an earlier ruling dismissing its application to overturn the ban on cigarette sales.

The Pretoria High Court will hear the matter next week via Zoom.

Fita and other tobacco associations are against governments ban on the sale of tobacco sales as part of its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The association has continuously argued that the ban on cigarette sales was unfair, unlawful and must be set aside.

It wants cigarettes to be declared a necessity during this time and for sales to resume.

The Pretoria High Court dismissed its application last month, siding with government that cigarettes were a health risk, especially during the pandemic.

Fita’s chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “We are quite hopeful, in as far as the application that we have out together, that we will be granted the necessary leave to appeal the decision of the full bench of the High Court.”

Government has insisted that the ban is a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

