Fauci says likely some degree of aerosol transmission of new coronavirus

“Still some question about aerosol but likely some degree of aerosol,” said Anthony Fauci, the head of the United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

FILE: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards D-LA in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on 29 April 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards D-LA in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on 29 April 2020. Picture: AFP
35 minutes ago

NEW YORK - The new coronavirus is likely spreading through the air to some degree, the United States’ top infectious disease official said on Friday, one day after the World Health Organization changed its guidance on the ways the virus spreads.

“Still some question about aerosol but likely some degree of aerosol,” Anthony Fauci, the head of the United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said by video during a panel session at a COVID-19 conference organised by the International Aids Society.

