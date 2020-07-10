Eskom warns power grid taking strain as cold front rolls across SA

The power utility is warning that there's once again a chance of loadshedding after units at two power plants went offline.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has urged South Africans to find ways to keep warm this coming weekend that does not involve using electricity.

The utility said that the power grid remained constrained as a cold front rolls the country.

It's warning that there's once again a chance of loadshedding after units at two power plants went offline.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that they would continue to work to bring those units back online.

"Throughout this weekend it may be possible that we'll have to implement loadshedding. It is a warning that is designed to get the people of South Africa to help us to reduce demand where they can."

