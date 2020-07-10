Eskom battling to cope with power demand, warns of increased outage risk

Eskom is warning that if South Africans don't reduce the usage of electricity by switching off non-essential electronics, there might be rolling blackouts from 4pm this afternoon to 10pm tonight.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Eskom said that the risk of implement loadshedding on Friday afternoon had increased.

More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.

POWER ALERT 1

Date: 10 July 2020



Possibility of loadshedding has increased. Eskom urges the public to continue reducing electricity usage.@News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/C6wEoRDcOF — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 10, 2020

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Although it is again not certain as yet that there will be loadshedding, the risk has increased that we may have to implement loadshedding and this constrained situation shall again persist throughout the weekend."

The City of Cape Town, though, said that it would be able to avoid stage one load-shedding.

The city's Phindile Maxiti said that the Steenbras plant, which helps tap power into Cape Town's power grid, was up and running.

"The plant has been handed over to us for service but that will be done in phases. It was handed over to us from 26 June, so now it is ready."

