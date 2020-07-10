EC scooter ‘ambulance’ supplier says they’ve not received a cent from govt

The Health Department has come under fire for the R10 million contract involving the procurement of 100 scooters.

JOHANNESBURG – The company that was awarded the controversial scooter tender in the Eastern Cape, Fabkomp, said that it had not yet received any money from government.

At the launch last month, the MEC said these scooters were meant to ferry patients from rural areas to the nearest facilities.

However, on Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said they did not meet the necessary standards to serve as ambulances.

Fab-Komp owner Brian Harmse said that they had not yet received any payment and they haven't delivered a single scooter.

"The tender was purely to try and get medical services to the rural environment. The bottom line is that the DA shadow minister for health in the Eastern Cape has a huge issue with the MEC and the DA will do everything to try and undermine her and everything she does. We have sent all the correspondence to the Human Rights Commission for example to show them that it is used all over Africa."

