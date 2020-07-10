EC Health Dept insists scooters were never intended to ferry patients

This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize clarified that the vehicles could not be used as ambulances to transport patients in the province.

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Health Department said that scooters were never intended to ferry patients around.

At the launch last month, the MEC Sindisiwa Gomba said that these scooters were meant to ferry patients from rural areas to the nearest facilities.

She said that they would only be used to deliver medication in rural parts of the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape Head of Health Doctor Thobile Mbengashe said: “The procurement of those scooters was not for the transportation and ambulances. The scooters were procured in order to provide medication, to allow community health workers that kind of access to communities.”

