Dis-Chem: Gauteng’s COVID-19 cases have put strain on our testing labs

The pharmacy announced on Friday afternoon that it was shutting down its testing facilities nationwide due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Dis-Chem said it had not anticipated the rapid increase in infections across the country and that cases in Gauteng had particularly strained its testing labs.

Gauteng now accounts for the most COVID-19 infections in South Africa.

This week alone, the province recorded almost 15,000 cases.

Dis-Chem has not indicated when its testing centres would be operational again.

