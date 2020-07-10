COVID-19 patients at Helen Joseph Hospital go 3 days without water

The internal medicine department at the Helen Joseph Hospital, which includes pulmonology, has nearly 300 patients, including COVID-19 patients, and said that it was unable to wash patients or give them drinking water.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said that it was on-site at the Helen Joseph Hospital to respond to a water supply problem that’s seen COVID-19 patients go 72 hours without water.

The internal medicine department, which includes pulmonology, has nearly 300 patients, including COVID-19 patients, and said that it was unable to wash patients or give them drinking water.

Joburg Water said that it was informed of the problem on Thursday night and initially there was confusion that the interruption was at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

A staff member said that they had not been able to clean patients, wash their hands with soap and water and they had patients complaining of thirst that were getting dehydrated.

She said that there was also crucial equipment that could not be cleaned.

"Like dialysis for our kidney failure patients and even cleaning the scanner, so we haven't been able to do any CT scans or MRIs on any of our patients who have COVID-19."

But the City of Joburg said that there was no problem with water supply going into the hospital, however, engineers were on-site to find out why it was not going into taps.

Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase: "However, we've also in the interim deployed a high-pressure truck to go an pump up water into the internal reservoirs of the hospital while the engineers and our technicians continue to check and establish what could be the disruption in the water supply."

Good Samaritans have started helping with bottles of water.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.