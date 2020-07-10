CoCT begins mop-up operations after heavy rain

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management said that some roads had also been flooded and officials were clearing parts of the city.

CAPE TOWN - A number of informal settlements across Cape Town have been affected by Thursday night's heavy rain.

The areas include Khayelitsha and Philippi.

The city's Charlotte Powell said that there were power outages in Mitchell's Plain, Claremont, Philippi, Lotus River and Retreat.

Trees have also been uprooted.

"Uprooted trees in Camps Bay resulted in road closures at Kloof and Lower Kloof and Kloof and Nettleton. There were also uprooted trees in the Atlantis industrial area, which damaged a vehicle."

