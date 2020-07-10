City Power says load shedding a reality for today

The power supplier said it received a request from Eskom to implement rolling blackouts due to high demand.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said its customers would be affected by stage two load shedding on Friday.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the West Rand would be affected.

“The areas that are going to be affected by this load shedding from 12 noon include most of the areas that are in the Roodepoort area, including Florida, the CBD and even Weltervreden.

"Stage two load shedding involves City Power shedding almost 2,000 megawatts of power to ensure that this keeps the electricity grid stable.”

Eskom noted on Friday morning that more generating units had broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity.

"Overnight we lost two units - one at Majuba, where we had a boiler tube leak, and at Kendal we had some mechanical failure at the bottom of the boiler. So we've started the morning extremely under pressure," said Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.

He said as a result, stage two loadshedding would be implemented.

