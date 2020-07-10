Caring for COVID-19 caregivers: Group brings smiles, hope to hospital staff

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing every day, a group of professionals is helping staff from various hospitals in the country smile and breathe a sigh of relief.

JOHANNESBURG – With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing every day, a group of professionals is helping staff from various hospitals in the country smile and breathe a sigh of relief.

2Care4Carers helps and supports hospitals by donating essential goods to caregivers.

Our Task Team recently visited Jubilee Hospital, dropping off a care package for the healthcare heroes here.



Thanks to the donations that keep coming in, we are able to continue our work! #2Care4CarersRSA#SouthAfricaCares#PlayYourPart#WeSayThankYou#LeadersCare4Carers pic.twitter.com/86eNoeg5DL — 2Care4CarersRSA (@2Care4Carers) June 11, 2020

A group of five professionals - Dr Nomonde Mabuya, Dr Hope Mpshe, Charlotte Mokoena, Janine Hills and Grathel Motau - decided to join forces in their personal capacities and founded 2Care4Carers.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, 2Care4Carers spokesperson Ntaga Mojapelo said: "This joint effort is a gesture of goodwill to show our solidarity and support for our frontline healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, cleaners, porters and all other hospital staff. We are grateful and appreciate all they do and sacrifice for us daily."

The hospital staff at @leratonghospital were so pleased to receive their donations that will help their healthcare heroes.



Our Task Team would like to thank all those who have donated. Any donation, big or small, goes a long way towards supporting our hospital workers. pic.twitter.com/VtOYmVPxZn — 2Care4CarersRSA (@2Care4Carers) May 21, 2020

The group said that what they enjoyed the most about being involved in this initiative was the gratitude they received from people.

“The warm smiles and open hands with which we were received in all 14 healthcare facilities which we donated goods to was very gratifying,” said task team member Dr Mabuya.

To date goods have been donated to 14 hospitals:

- Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (Gauteng)

- Helen Joseph Hospital (Gauteng)

- Tembisa Hospital (Gauteng)

- Kalafong Hospital (Gauteng)

- Steve Biko Academic Hospital (Gauteng)

- Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (Gauteng)

- Leratong Hospital (Gauteng)

- Sebokeng Hospital (Gauteng)

- Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital (Gauteng)

- Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital (Gauteng)

- Jubilee Hospital (Gauteng)

- Mamelodi Hospital (Gauteng)

- Dr. Yusuf Dadoo Hospital (Gauteng)

- Nessie Knight Hospital (Eastern Cape).

Asked if they would expand to other provinces, Mojapelo said they were open to collaborating with hospitals in other provinces, with support from in-province individuals and organisations.

The donation wishlist ranges from blankets and couches to food, coffee and tea. 2Care4Carers will collate the donations, deliver to the relevant hospital’s CEO, maintain records for audit and conduct a site visit to ensure the product is in the appropriate hands.

To donate contact 2care4carers@gmail.com.

