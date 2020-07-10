As cold front hits SA, GP residents urged to be cautious with heating devices

Emergency services are on high alert to deal with any eventuality due to the cold weather but have urged residents to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg emergency services have pleaded with communities to be cautious with heating devices as low temperatures are expected over the weekend.

A cold snap is now gripping the Western Cape which will result in temperatures dropping below zero in Gauteng.

Joburg Emergency Medical Services' Robert Mulaudzi said: “We encourage all our residence to work with us so that we can flatten the curve and make sure that we protect each other. We protect the residents as we respond to emergencies, and then also our residents protect us as we respond to all the emergencies.”

