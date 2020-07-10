ANC: We’re gaining ground in WCape against ‘disintegrating’ DA

The ANC's provincial convener Lerumo Kalako said the party had taken at least six municipalities from the DA over the last few months.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC believes it's gaining ground in several Western Cape municipalities ahead of next year’s local government elections.

The party held a briefing on Friday on the state of governance in the province.

It claimed the DA's management of the COVID-19 pandemic had been pathetic.

The ANC's provincial convener Lerumo Kalako said the party had taken at least six municipalities from the DA over the last few months.

"We have taken over Matzikama, Knysna and yesterday we gained full control of Central Karoo District Municipality together with our coalition partner."

He said bi-election victories proved confidence in the ANC was being restored and it boded well for the 2021 municipal elections.

The party also believed the DA was disintegrating.

"Factions have ravaged the City of Cape Town, where a puppet mayor is in office, while the conservative JP Smith is walking around like he is the real mayor."

The ANC said it was still the only party capable of bringing real change in the Western Cape.