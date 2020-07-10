Adults more likely to transmit COVID-19 than children – Prof Karim

There are concerns about the return of more grades to school with the country now at the peak of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – Chair of the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said that the research available globally at this stage showed that children played a small role in transmitting the virus.

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on children to participate in a one day stay away from school on Friday.

The movement is against the reopening of schools, arguing it’s putting the lives of pupils and teachers in danger.

Professor Karim said that adults were more likely to transmit the virus.

“Their relative contribution is fairly small. Other members of the family have a higher likelihood of picking it up when they go shopping or when they meet with others. Children play such a small role in transmission, as best we understand at this time."

