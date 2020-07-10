78% of WC’s bed space earmarked for COVID-19 patients in use

More than 4,300 hospital beds have been made available and more are being added through field hospitals.

CAPE TOWN - Seventy-eight percent of the Western Cape's bed space earmarked for COVID-19 patients is currently in use.

Up to a hundred ICU and high care beds are currently in use, and around 35 more will be added.

The Western Cape Health Department said even though the health system was under some pressure, it was coping with COVID-19 cases requiring hospital admission.

Besides in-hospital beds, more are already available at field hospitals at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and at the Thusong Centre in Paarl.

Soon the Brackengate and Sonstraal Field Hospitals will add a further 488 beds.

Around 1,700 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment in public and private healthcare facilities.

More than 2,200 deaths have been recorded in the province while more than 55,500 patients have recovered.

