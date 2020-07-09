WC lashed by strong winds & heavy rain, Gauteng braces for cold front

The weather service said bitterly cold, wet and windy weather would be on the cards for the Western Cape for the next few days, while Gauteng will face lower temperatures at the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A cold front is lashing the Western Cape with strong winds and heavy rain in Cape Town and surrounding areas.

The storm's forecast to hit large parts of the province, including the Cape Metro, the Cape Winelands, Overberg and West Coast.

The weather service said bitterly cold, wet and windy weather would be on the cards for the next few days.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini said: “We expect the rain to intensify as the cold front passes through and strong winds striding to the interior parts.”

Masimini said there would be rough seas: “The coastal area will also be affected in terms of strong winds. There is also some high seas expected with wave heights between six and eight metres that will be between Lamberts Bay and Cape Agulhas area.”

Earlier, the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre stated it had not yet received any complaints of damage caused by the bad weather.

GAUTENG WILL ALSO FACE THE COLD

Meanwhile, Gauteng residents are being warned to brace for a double blow as a cold snap is expected along with possible electricity cuts.

The South African Weather Service said the low temperatures would hit large parts of the province from the weekend.

Eskom and City Power are advising customers to find alternative means of keeping warm as load shedding is a possibility from this evening.

The SA weather service is expecting highs of 13 degrees.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said: “Gauteng can start to experience a drop in temperatures over the weekend from Saturday. Temperatures, for instance, in Pretoria on Friday will reach highs of 21°C and drop to highs of 15°C on Saturday. Johannesburg is expected at 20°C.”

Eskom on the other hand, said it was under tremendous pressure to keep the lights on after losing generating capacity at the Tutuka and Medupi Power Stations.

Eskom has managed to avert load shedding for about three months now since government-imposed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

But it said it would continue to implement load reduction to avoid overloading in high-density areas that were prone to illegal connections.

