WC braces for latest cold front to make landfall

The Western Cape government said that disaster management centres across the province and emergency responders were on standby for the severe storm that's expected to make landfall later today.

CAPE TOWN - Disaster teams are on high alert across the province as severe weather has been forecast.

A cold front, coupled with gale-force winds, is expected to lash the Cape from Thursday.

The Western Cape government said that disaster management centres across the province and emergency responders were on standby for the severe storm that's expected to make landfall later today.

The storm is predicted to hit large parts of the province including Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, the Overberg and the West Coast.

It's expected to continue into Saturday.

The provincial Local Government Department's James-Brent Styan said that they were urging the public to stay indoors and avoid travelling.

"The South African Weather Services are advising that the storm will include heavy rain which will lead to localised flooding in certain low-lying areas, gale-force winds and we've seen what damage the strong winds can cause and very, very cold weather."

Styan said that residents must call the relevant disaster management entities if they needed assistance.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.