Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Administrative bungle causes further delays

JOHANNESBURG – There have been further delays in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court ahead of a scheduled appearance by the man accused of murdering Tshegofatso Pule.

Muzikayise Malephane was scheduled to appear in the dock on Thursday morning but there's been some kind of mix up around dates.

He was arrested last month, just weeks after Pule's body was found hanging from a tree.

The young woman was eight-months pregnant.

It seems there’s been an administrative mix up at the court where Malephane was scheduled to appear.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the matter was postponed to Thursday after the court was shut last week for decontamination when two police officers stationed here tested positive for COVID-19.

But Malephane did not make his appearance on Thursday, apparently because the date on his charge sheet is listed as the 23 July and not 9 July.

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s deputy secretary Poppy Mailola has been in close consultation with Tshegofatso Pule’s family.

She said that they were not impressed.

“The senior prosecutor just informed the family that the case has been postponed. Actually, what happened is that the magistrate is on leave and has written the wrong date on the charge sheet. The family was told to come on the 9th, but on the charge sheet, it is written the 23rd. So we are very disappointed with the system.”

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said the matter will now be heard on 23 July.

She said they too were only informed of the delay on Thursday morning.

