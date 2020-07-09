Truckers to protest against employment of foreign nationals until demands met

The All Truck Drivers Foundation claims that foreigners are being given preference because they are willing to be paid less and employers overlook their lack of proper paperwork to work legally in the country.

CAPE TOWN - A group representing truck drivers said that protests against the employment of foreigners would continue until their demands were met.

Two trucks were set alight on Wednesday and another on Thursday morning.

CEO of the Road Freight Association Gavin Kelly said that these kinds of grievances were not new.

Kelly added that if this was indeed the case, then guilty companies must be prosecuted.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that violence was not the answer.

He wants protesting truckers to talk to companies.

