Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

A security guard was shot and wounded when gunman surrounded the cash vehicle in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – There has been another cash-in-transit heist, this time in Vanderbijlpark.

A security guard was shot and wounded when gunman surrounded the vehicle on Thursday morning.

He had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence, and there is no clarity yet on how much was cash was stolen.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.