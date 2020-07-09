20°C / 22°C
Security guard wounded in Vanderbijlpark cash-in-transit heist

A security guard was shot and wounded when gunman surrounded the cash vehicle in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday morning.

ER24 paramedics at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark where a security guard was shot and wounded on Thursday, 9 July 2020. Picture: ER24/Twitter
ER24 paramedics at the scene of a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark where a security guard was shot and wounded on Thursday, 9 July 2020. Picture: ER24/Twitter
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – There has been another cash-in-transit heist, this time in Vanderbijlpark.

A security guard was shot and wounded when gunman surrounded the vehicle on Thursday morning.

He had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are on the scene gathering evidence, and there is no clarity yet on how much was cash was stolen.

