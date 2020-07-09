SAfricans may be involved in Isis-related conflict in Mozambique: analyst

Violent insurgency in the Cabo Delgado region has escalated in recent months. There have been rumours South Africa could send in its defence troops to assist.

CAPE TOWN - Isis has warned South Africa to steer clear of the current conflict in northern Mozambique but an analyst said we may already be involved.

Analyst at The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, Jasmine Oppermann, said Isis had been in the Mozambique region since 2017.

Oppermann said South Africa was already involved in the conflict as mercenaries.

“We have been supplying Mozambique with bombs, so we have been involved. It’s not a question of should we be involved, but a matter of we should not get involved.”

She said resources, however, posed a major issue to South Africa engaging in the conflict.

“We don’t have the financial resources. We need a sustained operation, we need an accountable operation, so you need a coordinated effort where you are going to need financial backing and the operation must be intelligence-driven.”

The Democratic Alliance said South Africa could not afford to ignore this threat from Isis.

The party has called on the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans to urgently communicate with the Southern African Development Community about the threat.

