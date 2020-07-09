Opposition remembers ANC KZN's Ricardo Mthembu as selfless, progressive leader

The ANC KZN spokesperson and former kwaDukuza mayor died on Wednesday from COVID-19 related complications.

JOHANNESBURG – Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have remembered Ricardo Mthembu as a selfless leader and progressive lawmaker with a colourful character.

The African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson in KZN died on Wednesday after contracting COVID-19.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in the province said it's shocked by his passing, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that his death had highlighted the terrible reality of the coronavirus.

Mthembu has been praised by his colleagues and political rivals for his immense contribution to the province.

The IFP described the former KwaDukuza mayor as a likable character, adding that his passing would leave behind a “huge void” in the provincial legislature while the DA said that he had a grasp of the meaning of democracy and was always open to debating tough issues.

Provincial party leader Zwakele Mncwango said: “Mvelase was one of the selfless leaders we had in our province. All we can say now is ‘rest in peace, Mvelase’.”

Lauded for strengthening the party’s support in the province the ANC said it was expecting a lot from Mthembu before he died.

